SVM students win Deccan Herald-Prajavani Quiz in Hassan

More than 800 students from Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Mandya districts participated in the second regional quiz competition, organised by Deccan Herald - Prajavani, at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan in Hassan on Tuesday.

There was an overwhelming response for the quiz, with the students arriving on the spot well before the scheduled time.

Students of SVM English School, Hassan, Gagan and Rafi emerged winners and qualified to participate in the state finals scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on January 30. While Elite School, Hassan, bagged the second place, Vidyasoudha Public School in the city, won the third place.

Each institution was allowed to send a maximum of three teams, of two students each. There is no entry fee. The students answered spontaneously for the questions of the quiz master Meghavi Manjunath. Many questions were about Hassan district.

The students among the audience answered enthusiastically for the questions related to which temple in Hassan opens during Deepavali, the tallest statue constructed in 983 AD and others.

Rachana of Adichunchanagiri School gave an answer on the colours used for Indian currency notes, Ananya of Podhar International gave the right answer on the students edition of Prajavani ‘Sahapaati’ launched in 2016 and bagged prizes.

In the first round of selection, the students were given a written test for 20 marks, which included arts, literature, music, sports and cinema. Six teams of 12 students were finally selected for the contest.

The first three teams were presented with Rs 6,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,000 cash prizes respectively, along with trophies, certificates and medals. Consolation prizes were given to the teams which came in the remaining three places.

Parents were seen holding general knowledge books and revising with their wards before the quiz programme. A few students glanced Deccan Herald and Prajavani newspapers to know about current affairs.

Shravanabelagola MLA C N Balakrishna made arrangements for food for students. The Federation of Hassan Milk Unions distributed sweets, ice cream and Nandini sweets to the participants.

Students Gagan and Punith, along with MLA C N Balakrishna, DDPI K S Prakash inaugurated the event. Deputy Commissioner R Girish, Priya Ranjan of Hamul Marketing Division distributed prizes to the winners.