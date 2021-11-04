SWR Mysuru division achieves record freight transport

Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) has achieved the highest ever monthly freight loading in October clocking 0.805 million tonne surpassing its previous records of loading.

The freight basket has net revenue of Rs 72.52 crore comprising iron ore, petroleum products, automobiles and others. This is the highest ever revenue in a month.

A total of 66 rakes containing petroleum products were loaded, marking the best loading of any commodity in the Division in October. The tonnage recorded a growth of 14.18% and the revenue saw a surge of 44.3%, compared to the figures of the corresponding month in the last fiscal. The cumulative freight earnings in the current year is Rs 381.40 crore.

Under inward traffic, 0.329 million tonnes of freight traffic handled in the month saw a marginal growth compared to 0.306 million tonnes in the corresponding month last year.

The inward commodities with spectral distribution across the Division include foodgrains, fertilisers, cement, and others considered phenomenally important, providing fresh impetus for reviving the economy battered by the Covid-19 crisis.

"Initiatives like discounts to freight customers to make rail, the fastest surface transport, more attractive even from the point of view of tariff have helped the Division immensely," said Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

In the parcel segment, the division has earned a revenue of Rs 1.38 crore in October and it is the highest ever monthly revenue.

The policy formulated by the government for transportation of perishables by Kisan Rail which protects the growers from making distress sales and reduces post-harvest loss by offering a whopping 50% subsidy helped in the transportation of three General Second Class rakes of onion from Chitradurga to West Bengal.

This initiative has enabled small farmers from remote villages to connect to the mainstream market, without any middleman. The Business Development Unit (BDU) has immensely contributed to the sustainable growth momentum.

Divisional Railway Manager, SWR, Rahul Agarwal exhorted the officers and staff of the Mysuru Division to strive hard in the quest for further progress in the days to come.

"The role of the Railways in the country’s economic revival, post-pandemic, is pivotal. Therefore, there is no room for complacency," added the DRM.