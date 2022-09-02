Mohandas Pai asks PM to sack corrupt K'taka officials

T V Mohandas Pai asks PM Modi to sack corrupt officials in Karnataka

T V Mohandas Pai on Friday appealed to Modi for a 'corruption-free' government in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 02 2022, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 16:27 ist
T V Mohandas Pai. Credit: DH Photo/B H Shivakumar

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka to inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 3,800 crore, IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai on Friday appealed to Modi for a "corruption-free" government in Karnataka.

“Thank you Sir! @narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda. We need the corruption free development oriented govt that you have run in Delhi for India here too! Corrupt officials should be sacked, corrupt politicians sidelined. All projects accelerated, good governance in future!” the former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd tweeted

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
T V Mohandas Pai
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

China's fab four make history at US Open

China's fab four make history at US Open

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

 