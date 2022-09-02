T V Mohandas Pai asks PM Modi to sack corrupt officials in Karnataka

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka to inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 3,800 crore, IT industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai on Friday appealed to Modi for a "corruption-free" government in Karnataka.
“Thank you Sir! @narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda. We need the corruption free development oriented govt that you have run in Delhi for India here too! Corrupt officials should be sacked, corrupt politicians sidelined. All projects accelerated, good governance in future!” the former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd tweeted.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security
In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault
PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics
NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet
Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads
Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills
China's fab four make history at US Open
Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season
More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days