‘Take steps to curtail anti-national activities in coastal areas’

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) urged Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to take steps to curtail anti-national and anti-social activities in coastal region, including Dakshina Kannada (DK) district.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell, who submitted a memorandum to Jnanendra, said that there was a conspiracy to disrupt peace in DK district.

Attacks citing trivial issues were carried out on Hindus. Attempts are being made to disrupt communal harmony in the district, he said.

Incidents of disrespecting of Veer Savarkar by SDPI and PFI, NIA raid on the house of former MLA late Iddinabba, theft of cattle, illegal transportation of cattle, love jihad, desecrating places of worship and posting derogatory remarks on Hindu Gods have occurred in recent times, he added.

Sharan urged the home minister to initiate steps against those who disrupt peace in the district.

The memorandum urged the minister to book sedition charges against those who had insulted Veer Savarkar by disrupting independence Day celebrations in Kabaka Gram Panchayat. A law against love jihad should be implemented in Karnataka, which seeks to penalise forcible or fraudulent religious conversion by marriage.