'Take steps to curb anti-national activities on coasts'

‘Take steps to curtail anti-national activities in coastal areas’

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 21 2021, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 03:32 ist
VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell submits a memorandum to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Mangaluru.

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) urged Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to take steps to curtail anti-national and anti-social activities in coastal region, including Dakshina Kannada (DK) district.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell, who submitted a memorandum to Jnanendra, said that there was a conspiracy to disrupt peace in DK district.

Attacks citing trivial issues were carried out on Hindus. Attempts are being made to disrupt communal harmony in the district, he said.

Incidents of disrespecting of Veer Savarkar by SDPI and PFI, NIA raid on the house of former MLA late Iddinabba, theft of cattle, illegal transportation of cattle, love jihad, desecrating places of worship and posting derogatory remarks on Hindu Gods have occurred in recent times, he added.

Sharan urged the home minister to initiate steps against those who disrupt peace in the district.

The memorandum urged the minister to book sedition charges against those who had insulted Veer Savarkar by disrupting independence Day celebrations in Kabaka Gram Panchayat. A law against love jihad should be implemented in Karnataka, which seeks to penalise forcible or fraudulent religious conversion by marriage.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Anti-nationals
araga jnanendra
Vishva Hindu Parishad
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music

Celebrated Afghan school fears Taliban will stop music

Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

Guns, drugs and Taliban: Afghanistan's heroin problem

Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi

Vrindavan widows send 251 handmade rakhis to PM Modi

'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'

'Afghan cricket team in high spirits, back to training'

Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield

Klopp relishing prospect of return to full Anfield

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

 