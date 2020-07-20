Task forces to check coronavirus spread in Mysuru: S T Somashekar

With an aim to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city, District in-charge and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar directed to form task forces led by MLAs and MP at Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Chamundeshwari and Narasimharaja Assembly segments in the city.

At a meeting organised to discuss about the measures taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 at the Zilla Panchayat here, the minister said, MP Pratap Simha will look after NR Assembly segment as MLA Tanveer Sait has health issues and the MLAs will lead the task forces in their constituencies.

‘Distribute pamphlets’

The minister also directed to prepare pamphlets containing contact details of the officers working to combat Covid-19. The details such as whom to contact during cold, cough and other health issues, details of the hospitals the patients need to visit; contact of the officers, nodal officers along with the mobile phone number must be printed on the pamphlet.

The handbills must be distributed to all the houses across the city, he said.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The minister also directed the officials to attend the calls from the public without fail and there should be no lapses, he warned.

In-charge health officers

The minister also directed to appoint in-charge health officers to all the four Assembly segments. For NR Assembly segment, where Coronavirus cases are more, task force and the officers must be appointed immediately. He also directed to hospitalise the patients without any delay.

The officials claimed that the numbers of cases are high in the NR Assembly segment and the Covid-19 test report will be issued within 10 hours of the test. The persons, who test positive, will be shifted to the hospital immediately.

No delay in handing over body

The minister also directed the authorities not to delay in handing over the bodies to the family members of the deceased. As there was shortage of group ‘D’ employees, there was delay in completing the formalities and thus there was delay in handing over the bodies.

The minister said, the group ‘D’ employees will be appointed soon as requested by the deputy commissioner.

The deputy commissioner has informed that there was a shortage of group ‘D’ employees and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured of taking measures to fill the vacant posts, the minister said.

Plaint about KR Hospital

Somashekar also said that the chief minister has received complaints about lapses in KR Hospital.

He also warned the officials of strict action if they involve in any irregularities. No complaints must reach either the chief minister or the Chief Secretary, he said.

However, DHO Dr Venkatesh said, there were 300 staff nurses in the hospital and 100 of them have quit job. The hospital is facing shortage of ventilators. He also highlighted various other problems.

The deputy commissioner explained about the programmes taken to contain the spread of Covid-19. More numbers of ambulances will be allotted for the respective Assembly segments.

The minister also directed the authorities to make special arrangements for ambulance drivers and crew. Separate rooms must be allotted and all the crew must take bath soon after they shift Covid-19-infected patients.