Telugu writer chosen for Kuvempu National Award

The programme is slated to be held in Shivamogga district on December 29

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 14 2021, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 01:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Pratishtana based in Kuppali in Thirthahalli taluk has chosen noted Telugu writer P Satyavathi for Kuvempu National Award for the year 2021. It would be conferred on her in a programme slated to be held in Shivamogga district on December 29.

In a press note, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Pratishtana Secretary Kadidal Prakash said, "The award carries a cash prize of Rs five lakh and silver medal. Kuvempu National award selection committee headed by writer Hampa Nagarajaiah selected Satyavathi for the award for the year 2021 in a meeting held on December 9 in Bengaluru. Kendra Sahitya Akademi Secretary K Srinivas Rao, writer Ashwathnarayana Ghattamaraju, playwright K Y Narayanaswamy were members of the selection committee."

Karnataka
Kuvempu
India News

