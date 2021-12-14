Telugu writer chosen for Kuvempu National Award

Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Pratishtana based in Kuppali in Thirthahalli taluk has chosen noted Telugu writer P Satyavathi for Kuvempu National Award for the year 2021. It would be conferred on her in a programme slated to be held in Shivamogga district on December 29.

In a press note, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Pratishtana Secretary Kadidal Prakash said, "The award carries a cash prize of Rs five lakh and silver medal. Kuvempu National award selection committee headed by writer Hampa Nagarajaiah selected Satyavathi for the award for the year 2021 in a meeting held on December 9 in Bengaluru. Kendra Sahitya Akademi Secretary K Srinivas Rao, writer Ashwathnarayana Ghattamaraju, playwright K Y Narayanaswamy were members of the selection committee."