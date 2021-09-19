Temple demolition: Hindu outfit leader arrested for threatening CM

The police on Sunday arrested Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha State General Secretary Dharmendra who had threatened Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle for "failing to prevent" demolition of temples across the state during a press conference in Mangaluru.

During a press meet, Dharmendra had said that Hindu Mahasabha had not hesitated to murder even Mahathma Gandhi when Hindus came under attack. "Thus, we will not spare the BJP government in the state if such attacks on temples continue.”

Following the press meet on Saturday, Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha State President Dr Lohith Kumar Suvarna had filed a complaint against Dharmendra and others at Barke Police Station.

Read | Temple demolition: Hindu Mahasabha secy issues threat to CM, BSY

Lohith Kumar in his complaint had alleged that Dharmendra and Rajesh Pavitran were expelled from Hindu Maha Sabha for their objectionable behaviour two years ago. They had proclaimed themselves as leaders of Hindu Mahasabha and had misused the letterhead of the organisation. A complaint was filed against six persons under various sections of the IPC, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The Commissioner said that two others who were accompanying Dharmendra have been detained. The police instigation is in progress.