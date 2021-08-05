Temples in Melkote to be closed on weekends

Temples in Melkote to be closed on weekends, government holidays during Shravana month

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Melkote (Mandya dist),
  • Aug 05 2021, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 19:55 ist
Yoganarasimhaswamy temple in Melkote. Credit: DH File Photo

The Chaluvanarayanaswamy and Yoganarasimhaswamy temples, in Melkote, Mandya district, will be closed for devotees on August 7 and 8 and on all Saturdays and Sundays during the month of Shravana.

According to Temple Executive Officer Mangalamma, Shravana month, which begins on August 9, usually sees a large number of devotees visit Melkote to offer prayers, especially during the weekends. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities have restricted the entry of devotees on all Saturdays and Sundays, including August 7 and 8 and government holidays, during the month, as per the directions of the Deputy Commissioner.

However, all daily puja rituals will be conducted as per tradition, she said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mandya
Melkote
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

 