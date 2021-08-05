Temples in Melkote to be closed on weekends, government holidays during Shravana month

The Chaluvanarayanaswamy and Yoganarasimhaswamy temples, in Melkote, Mandya district, will be closed for devotees on August 7 and 8 and on all Saturdays and Sundays during the month of Shravana.

According to Temple Executive Officer Mangalamma, Shravana month, which begins on August 9, usually sees a large number of devotees visit Melkote to offer prayers, especially during the weekends. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities have restricted the entry of devotees on all Saturdays and Sundays, including August 7 and 8 and government holidays, during the month, as per the directions of the Deputy Commissioner.

However, all daily puja rituals will be conducted as per tradition, she said.