Tension at Karvel over gas tanker's leakage

Tension prevailed at Karvel near Uppinangady on NH 75 on Monday morning after a gas tanker developed leakage while on the move towards Hassan.

The valve of the tanker opened suddenly and gas started leaking. On noticing the leakage, the personnel from local masjid alerted the people in the surroundings by announcing in the public address system. They also made an announcement on safety measures to be taken.

The residents were later asked to move towards safer areas. The police personnel rushed to the spot. The leakage was plugged after one and a half hours.