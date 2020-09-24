Tests to be intensified to tackle spread of Covid-19

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, the district administration has decided to intensify real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and antigen tests. The people are asked to extend support, by undergoing tests voluntarily.

In a press conference here, Deputy Commissioner B Sharat said that the district is reporting the highest number of cases.

“Thus, the number of tests per day will be increased. Death rate is also on the rise as patients fail to consult the doctors on time. As Covid cases are on a rise in both city and in rural Mysuru, measures have been taken to tackle its spread. The process to identify infected persons and to isolate them is going on,” he said.

Until now, the officials have tested more than 1,80,000 samples and 31,256 have tested positive. Primary and secondary contacts of the infected are being identified. Officials of the District Health Office are conducting a survey of the health condition of the people suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other diseases, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said, “A total of 4,675 persons were booked for not wearing masks. While Rs 200 will be collected under Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits, Rs 100 is being collected in rural areas. The authorities have collected a total fine of Rs 7,84,900.”

The DC said, “Private hospitals did not allot beds for Covid patients as per guidelines, earlier. The authorities conducted a meeting with private hospitals and hence, 50% of the beds are reserved. Out of 3,610 total beds, 1,130 beds are allotted for Covid.”

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta and Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyant warned the people of initiating legal action, if they are moving around without masks and also warned of stern action if Covid warriors are obstructed from delivering their duty.

Expressing displeasure over owners of commercial complexes and shops he said that all commercial establishments are open, but, many are not following the guidelines. The police will impose a fine against the owners of the shops and business establishments if the guidelines are not maintained, he warned.

SP C B Ryshyanth said that wrong messages about undergoing Covid tests are doing the rounds on social media. He called upon the people not to worry about fake messages and urged them to undergo tests.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer D Bharati and MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde were present.