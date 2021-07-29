Think alternative to Mekedatu project: Sanjay Gubbi

Wildlife biologist Sanjay Gubbi has suggested shifting the drinking water project proposed at Mekedatu to Simsha as the project at Mekedatu would destroy the river forest wealth at Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.

Gubbi was replying to a question during a webinar organised by Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) as part of Global Tiger Day. He said there is a need to think of an alternative to the Mekedatu project.

He said Mekedatu is located in the heart of Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and thus, the precious forest areas of the sanctuary will be submerged if the dam is built. Animals, like 'Grizzled Giant Squirrel', are available only in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and the tiger density is increasing in the areas of Veligiriranganabetta, Satyamangala and Male Mahadeshwara Hill, he added.

A large quantum of water can be stored if the dam is constructed at the gorge near Simsha, he opined.