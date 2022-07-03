This 110-year-old school in Mangaluru has only 1 classroom for 7 grades

Classes for 43 students in classes 1 to 7 at Zilla Panchayat Government Teachers Training Institute School in Balmatta in Mangaluru are functioning from only one classroom.

The 110-year-old school also has an all-girls high school, PU college and degree college in its campus in the city. A delegation of CPM, DYFI and SFI has accused the education department of failing to responding to the problems faced by the teachers and students. There are three teachers in the school and 43 students are made to sit in one classroom for conducting the classes, said the delegation.

The delegation of DYFI, SFI has appealed the BEO Sadananda Poonja to construct classrooms for the school.

The Teachers Training Institute was started way back in 1912. The school which has seen centenary is conducting its classes for students from class 1 to 7 in one classroom, alleged CPM leader Sunil Kumar Bajal.

He alleged the school building was demolished three years ago when the construction of Government First Grade College building commenced. The government had promised to build a separate block for the school. However, the new building is distant dream for the school. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, no classes were held for two years. Now, the problem has arisen for the children when the physical classes commenced, he said.

He asked when crores of rupees are spent on Smart City projects, why the authorities failed to construct classrooms for this 110-year-old school.

Dakshina Kannada DYFI Secretary Santhosh Bajal said that the parents of nine students have shifted their children to other schools during the academic year. Of three teachers, one is a permanent teacher while others are guest teachers.

SFI convener Vineeth Devadiga said that conducting classes in one classroom will have an impact on the studies of the children. Further, there is lack of basic amenities including lack of room for teachers, proper toilet facilities, and playground for the children. There is no physical education teacher as well. There is lack of proper facilities to cook midday meals in the school, he alleged.

Devadiga alleged that there is no conducive atmosphere for the students to study in the school, which will have its impact on the learning ability of the children.

He urged the authorities to ensure basic amenities to the school at the earliest.

The DYFI, CPM and SFI has warned of staging a protest by uniting the parents if the facilities are not ensured in the school at the earliest.