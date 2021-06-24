Three contract, recover from Delta variant in Mysuru

Three persons have tested positive for the Delta variant of coronavirus in the district. However, the Health department officials claimed that all the three have recovered from the infection and are healthy.

District Health Officer Dr K H Prasad on Thursday said that a total of 20 samples were sent to the laboratory for testing on May 28 and three people tested positive for Delta and not Delta plus which was more dangerous than Delta variant. All the three people recovered and were healthy.

According to the DHO there was no special treatment or vaccine for Delta. "Covid vaccination and treatment procedures will be followed. As there is a decline in the spread of Covid virus, there is no need to worry,” he said.

The DHO said that the authorities concerned were tracing out the sources of Delta virus and the primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons. He said that the two persons recovered while being under home isolation and one was treated at a Covid care centre. All the necessary measures would be taken to ensure the safety of the people.

One person tested positive for Delta plus virus and he has recovered from the infection.