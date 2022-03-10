Three drown as coracle capsizes

Three drown as coracle capsizes

According to onlookers, since all three were in an inebriated state, they drowned

DHNS
DHNS, Bangarpet,
  • Mar 10 2022, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 00:53 ist
Fire and Emergency Service personnel engaged in a search operation at the pond near Neralekere in Bangarpet taluk on Wednesday. Credit: Special arrangement

Three friends drowned in a pond near Neralekere village in the taluk on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Naveen Kumar (35), Kerekodi Mohan (25) and Chikkavalagamadi Rajendra Kumar (36). The fourth person Dodavalagamadi Shivaraj managed to swim to safety.

All the four had been to the pond to catch fish in a coracle. They lost balance and the coracle capsized. According to onlookers, since all three were in an inebriated state, they drowned.

Employed in Bengaluru, they would travel from Bangarpet by train. Owing to technical error in the railway line on Wednesday, the train was delayed by three hours and thereby got cancelled. The fire personnel have retrieved the bodies.

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bangarpet
Kolar
Drowning
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

 