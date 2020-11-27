Three held for possessing deer horns and skull

Three held for possessing deer horns and skull

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Kollegal,
  • Nov 27 2020, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 16:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

The Forest mobile squad police arrested three persons for illegal transport of deer horns and skulls near Chikkallur village, in the taluk.

The arrested are Jadeswamy, Shivamallu and Shivanna of Chikkallur village. According to the police, the accused had poached the animals at the forest near Chikkallur village.

Acting on a tip-off that they were trying to sell the horns and skulls on the Chikkallur jatra premises, the officials conducted a raid and arrested the trio. The horns and skulls of six deer in their possession were seized. They have been produced before the court.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Deer
Police
Arrest
Chamarajanagar

What's Brewing

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

 