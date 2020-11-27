Three held for possessing deer horns and skull

The Forest mobile squad police arrested three persons for illegal transport of deer horns and skulls near Chikkallur village, in the taluk.

The arrested are Jadeswamy, Shivamallu and Shivanna of Chikkallur village. According to the police, the accused had poached the animals at the forest near Chikkallur village.

Acting on a tip-off that they were trying to sell the horns and skulls on the Chikkallur jatra premises, the officials conducted a raid and arrested the trio. The horns and skulls of six deer in their possession were seized. They have been produced before the court.