Three, including two kids, drown in tank in Sorab taluk

A woman and her two daughters reportedly drowned in a tank while washing clothes at Hirechowti village in Sorab taluk on Friday evening.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Vidya (32), her daughters Kannika (6) and Nayana (3) of the same village.

The villagers alerted firefighting staff and police immediately. The bodies were received after searching for three hours.

Family members of Vidya suspected that it could be murder. Aanavatti police registered a case in this regard and the investigation is on.