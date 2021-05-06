Three killed, 2 injured in lightning strike in Vijayapura

Three persons were killed while two others sustained serious burns in a lighting strike near Takke Masjid in Vijayapura city on Wednesday.

Ashokram Karjol (48), Bashasab Karajagi (40) and Javed Jaalgeri (33) were taking shelter from rain near masjid when the lightning struck them. All three were killed on the spot. Sabeena and an unidentified man have suffered serious burns in the incident.

Nine goats were struck dead by lightning while grazing under a neem tree at Hadali of Nargund taluk, Gadag district. Meanwhile, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag and Belagavi districts continued to experience showers with lightning and thunder.

While the thundershowers brought much-needed relief from the soaring heat in north Karnataka districts, the incessant showers with strong winds have left farmers in the central districts worried.

The farmers Mayakonda and surrounding villages in Davangere district were hit hard by evening showers. Rains, coupled with strong winds, have brought down scores of arecanut and coconut trees at Donkenahalli. Also, ready for harvest paddy on vast tract of land has been damaged.

Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada experienced heightened thunder activity in the evening. Electrical and electronic equipment at Marodi village was damaged in lightning strikes. A buffalo was struck dead by lightning in the cattle shed.