Three labourers killed in landslide as rain hits Karnataka

Three rubber tappers were killed and one was injured after huge mounds of soil triggered by a landslide crashed on their shed in Mukkuda near Panjikallu late Wednesday.

Biju Palakkad, 45, was found dead on the spot. Santhosh Alappuzha (46) and Babu Kottayam (46) were retrieved from the rubble and taken to a hospital. Both succumbed to their injuries early Thursday.

Johny Kannur, 44, the fourth rubber tapper is said to be critical. The labourers were working at a rubber plantation owned by one Henry. District in-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar visited the spot.

Meanwhile, search is on for the first standard school girl who was washed away in the floods while returning from school in Thogarihankal Gram Panchayat limits in Chikkamagalur district last week.

She was accompanied by her elder brother and friends.

Major rivers in the state have reached dangerous levels. Heavy downpour in the Cauvery Catchment area has sent the authorities of Kodagu district in a tizzy. As the Cauvery river is in full spate, cities and towns around it are fearing floods.

Kodagu district has experienced repeated mild earth tremors in the recent past and people are also fearing major landslides.

In north Karnataka region, Veda Ganga, Doodh Ganga, Krishna, Malaprabha rivers in Belagavi and surrounding region have seen rise in the water levels.

Heavy rains and roaring water have brought the waterfalls in Jog, Maragodu, Satoddi, Unchalli, Shivaganaga, Nagaramudi and Vibhooti to life.

(With IANS inputs)