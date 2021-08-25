Three Mysuru youths meet watery grave

Three Mysuru youths meet watery grave

DHNS
DHNS, K R Pet,
  • Aug 25 2021, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 17:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Three youths from Mysuru drowned and passed away after they had gone for a swim at Hemavathy Leftbank canal, near Bandihole village, in K R Pet taluk, Mandya district, on Tuesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Manju (20), of Kumbarakoppal, Ravi (22) of Lokanayakanagar and Ravi (27) of Mogarahalli Manti, all from Mysuru.

According to sources, a group of eight friends had gone to Chandagolamma temple, near Bandihole village in the taluk. After lunch, the three youths went to the canal for a swim. When they did not return till evening, the others searched for them. When they could not find them, they informed the authorities.

The Fire and Emergency personnel searched for the bodies on Tuesday evening and could retrieve them on Wednesday.

 

 
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Mysuru
Drowning

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

 