Three Mysuru youths meet watery grave

Three youths from Mysuru drowned and passed away after they had gone for a swim at Hemavathy Leftbank canal, near Bandihole village, in K R Pet taluk, Mandya district, on Tuesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Manju (20), of Kumbarakoppal, Ravi (22) of Lokanayakanagar and Ravi (27) of Mogarahalli Manti, all from Mysuru.

According to sources, a group of eight friends had gone to Chandagolamma temple, near Bandihole village in the taluk. After lunch, the three youths went to the canal for a swim. When they did not return till evening, the others searched for them. When they could not find them, they informed the authorities.

The Fire and Emergency personnel searched for the bodies on Tuesday evening and could retrieve them on Wednesday.