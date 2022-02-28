Three-year-old enmity behind Bajrang Dal worker's murder: Police

An old enmity between the three accused and slain Bajrang Dal worker Harsha was the main reason behind the killing of the latter, police investigation revealed. Now, the police team is probing whether the suspects had any link with organisation/s or persons.

Sources in the police said that the three accused, including prime accused Mohammed Khasif, who plotted the murder, had multiple fights with Harsha in the last three years on various issues including the victim's offensive social media posts against Islam. The accused are the residents of Clark Pet while the slain Bajrang Dal activist was a resident of the neighbouring Seegehatti in old Shivamogga area. They used to quarrel with him frequently.

Referring to one such incident, the investigation team said one of the accused while passing through Seegehatti in a bike had spit on the ground after seeing Harsha. This resulted in a fight between them. Such incidents were reported in the area frequently. The victim's social media posts had also angered them. Enraged by this, the accused had decided to kill him over the last one year. The police further said that the accused were taking ganja on a regular basis and some of them had fought in jail over frivolous issues.

On the video call from a Hindu girl hours before the murder, the probe team said, the girl was a friend of Harsha's neighbour and that she had no role in murder.

It may be mentioned here that a paramedical girl-student had made a video call to Bajrang Dal activist Harsha (23) minutes before he was murdered on February 20.

The girl knew about Harsha, his activism and organisational skill through her friend. She collected his number from her and made a video call on the night of February 20. Harsha asked his friends if they knew the girl. Soon, he walked away speaking when the suspects killed him, according to sources in the police department.

The girl was shocked after she learnt about the murder. She voluntarily approached the police and revealed about the video call.

