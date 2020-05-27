Tiger, suspected to have killed man, rescued

Forest department officials have rescued a male tiger, approximately eight years old, which is said to have killed a man, at Handi Halla under Nararahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk on Wednesday.

According to Forest department officials, the tiger had killed 65-year-old Jagadish of Neralakuppe B Hadi and his body was found near Handi Halla on Tuesday.

Following the incident, the Forest department personnel had placed a cage to rescue the big cat.

It has to be recalled that Jagadish, who had ventured into the forest, to herd sheep and goats on Monday, was missing since Monday. The Forest department personnel had launched a search for him, with the help of tamed elephants, from Monday night.

As the body of Jagadish was found, villagers had demanded the Forest department officials to kill the tiger. The tiger is shifted to Chamundi Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Mysuru.