Tigress found dead in Bandipur Reserve area

A 10-year-old tigress was found dead near the Olakallare forest area, which comes under the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district.

A territorial fight is suspected to be the reason behind its death, according to Forest Department officials.

Veterinarian Dr Wasim Mirza, who conducted the post-mortem, said that all the organs of the tigress are intact. The exact reason for the death will be known after the results, according to Bandipur Project Tiger Director S R Natesh.