To bridge trust deficit with people, this Muslim cop takes Lord Ganesh's 'help'

For Gokul Road Police Station inspector Jakeer Pasha Mohammed Sab Kalimirchi, Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a Hindu festival but a trust-building measure between the police and society.

This is why he has been for the last 10 years of his police service been ensuring that the festival is celebrated in a grand manner at the police station he has been deputed at.

With a large red ‘tilak’ on his forehead and dressed in traditional Hindu attire, Kalimirchi on Friday brought the idol of Lord Ganesh to station on his lap chanting the name of ‘Ganapathi Bappa’. Once the priest completed the pooja, he distributed the ‘prasada’ to his subordinates and the citizens who participated in the pooja. Later in the night he enthusiastically participated in the ‘Visarjan’ programme.

“Khaki is my religion and I believe in humanity that was advocated by national poet Kuvempu,” he says and adds that for the last 10 years he has been organising Ganesh Chaturthi at the police station he has been deputed. “Organising such festivals not only brings peace of mind to us police but also helps in bridging the trust deficit between the department and people,” he says and adds the department regularly celebrates festivals related to Hanuman, goddess Shakti and Ayudha pooja.

“As a Muslim, Allah is my supreme God. But that does not mean I can not respect other beliefs. We should be a Hindu, Muslim... within the four walls of our houses. Outside, we should be only humans,” he says and added that his upbringing in the Shishunala Sharif philosophy has helped him in embracing all beliefs equally.

"Several members, both from my community and others, have appreciated my efforts to bridge the trust gap."

The inspector is also known among his subordinates for taking innovative steps to build confidence among people. Recently, he celebrated Teachers Day by planting 50 trees at St Ann's school in Gokul village. He has also started a separate grievance cell to address the problems of people within his police station limits.