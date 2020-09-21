Top cops FB account hacked; fraudsters demand money

Fraudsters are hacking Facebook accounts of the police officials and are sending friend requests and also demanding money, by sending messages, from their contacts on Monday.

Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta P V Sneha has posted on her Facebook wall: "Hi friends, pls don't accept my fb request. After sending request, hackers ask money. Pls cooperate, they are new fraudsters targeting police" (sic) on September 18.

In another incident, a fraudster has hacked the Facebook account of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S N Sandesh Kumar and has demanded funds, by sending messages from his contacts, on Monday.

The fraudster has sent messages to the ACP's contacts in English language, requesting them to transfer money to his account, as he is in dire need.

“One of my Facebook friends contacted me and asked about the message. The fraudster has mentioned that he has met with an accident and needs money urgently," the ACP said.

Later, the ACP posted a message on his Facebook wall, claiming that his account is hacked and has requested his Facebook friends, not to deposit any money. “I have lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Police and the police are investigating the case," he said.