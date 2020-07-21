Total coronavirus cases inch towards 2,000-mark in Mysuru

The total Covid-19 positive patients number is nearing the 2,000-mark, with 135 persons testing positive on Tuesday. With this, the total number of positive cases, up to Tuesday, is 1,908. Five patients succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 80.

Among those who died on Tuesday, four are men and one is a woman. This includes a 65-year-old retired government doctor, an ENT specialist. All of them were severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) patients.

However, 49 patients have recovered and were discharged on Tuesday. Thus, the total number of recovered patients, up to Tuesday, is 674. The active positive cases, as on Tuesday, is 1,154.

Among 135 positive patients identified on Tuesday, 68 have contact history, while 33 of them were with Influenza-like illness (ILI), eight of them were with severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), 19 of them have travel history and seven of them are asymptomatic.

According to the district health bulletin, a total of 17,526 persons have been observed till Tuesday. A total of 30,810 samples have been tested in government laboratories while 2,194 samples have been tested in private laboratories.



While a total of 15,689 persons have completed 14 days’ isolation, 683 more persons are isolated at home for 14 days, at present. Out of the total 1,154 active cases, as on Tuesday, 221 are isolated in Dedicated Covid Hospital, 98 are isolated in Dedicated Covid Health Care Centre, 245 are isolated in Covid Care Centers, 172 are isolated in private hospitals and 418 are isolated in their respective homes.