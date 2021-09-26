Tourism picks up in Dakshina Kannada as Covid curbs ease

Dakshina Kannada, which has always attracted tourists with its pristine beaches, clean temples, churches, scenic trekking trails and unique cultural heritage, suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 curbs. But as positivity rate comes under control, revival seems to be in the offing.

For a week, an increase in footfalls at beaches and pilgrim centres is being seen as a positive sign by the tourism industry.

Tourism department Deputy Director Manikhya says the industry is picking up after the weekend curfew was withdrawn. “With a decline in Covid-19 positivity rate, people are convinced to come out of their houses and visit tourist destinations,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said many developmental works to boost tourism were stalled due to the first and the second waves of the Covid-19 pandemic. The district administration has set priority to providing basic amenities at beaches.

The weekends, after the lifting of the curfew, had witnessed Tannirbavi, Panambur, Someshwara beaches teeming with tourists. Traffic was disrupted and parking lots were crammed with vehicles at the Tannirbavi beach during weekends. The crowds also have attracted vendors who sell eatables on the beaches.

“I was engaged in selling peanuts and churmuri on beaches for many years. But the pandemic reduced the number of visitors and robbed my source of livelihood,” said a vendor at Someshwara beach.

“Beach houses are all booked and we are unable to accommodate those seeking them at the eleventh hour,” former chief executive officer of Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project Yathish Baikampady said.

“With the new norm of working from home and online classes for children, people have been visiting beach houses to relax, as their work and online classes remain unaffected,” Baikampady said.

With the lifting of restrictions in temples, the number of devotees visiting Kukke Subrahmanya Temple too had increased in the past few days, Temple Executive Officer Ningaiah said.

