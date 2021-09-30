Tree collapses on rickshaw due to rain, driver killed

An autorickshaw driver was killed instantly when a tree collapsed on his moving vehicle near the Five Light Circle on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway due to heavy rains that lashed parts of Mysuru city on Thursday evening.

Ejaz Pasha (42), a resident of Aleem Nagar, died on the spot and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the auto was moving on St Philomena's Church Road when the tree uprooted and fell on the vehicle. Lashkar police have registered a case.

Parts of Mysuru district also received rains on Thursday evening.

Sudden rains also lashed Hassan city and parts of the district on Thursday. The city received rain for more than half an hour. Sakleshpur, Alur, Belur, Arkalgud also received good rains.

