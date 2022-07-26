Trial blasts near KRS dam postponed due to protests

Trial blasts near Krishnaraja Sagar dam postponed for a day due to protests by farmers

There were plans to conduct blasts at five places in Pandavapura and Srirangapatna taluks till July 31

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 26 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 15:01 ist
Increased water level of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir due to incessant monsoon rainfall, near Mysuru, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

The trial blasts to study the impact of blast and mining activities around Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk was postponed for a day on Tuesday due to continuing protests by farmers near the quarries in Pandavapura taluk.

A team of scientists from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR) visited the quarries on Monday to identify the spots for the trial blasts, which were slated to be carried out in a radius of 20 kilometres around the dam. There were plans to conduct blasts at five places in Pandavapura and Srirangapatna taluks till July 31.

Also Read | Pandemic delaying payment of KSRTC accident relief dues

The farmers of the region, however, protested against the trial blasts on Monday and even launched a ‘Go Back’ movement. According to sources, authorities subsequently postponed the trial blasts for a day due to continuing protests on Tuesday. A meeting has been organised between the scientists and the protesters at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Meanwhile, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile royal family has written a letter to Mandya DC S Aswathi claiming that the hillock is their property and trial blasts cannot be conducted without their permission. The letter has also threatened legal action in the event the trial blasts are not stopped immediately.

Check out DH's latest videos

Krishnaraja Sagar Dam
KRS Dam
mandya district
Karnataka
Karnataka News

