Tribals reluctant to get Covid-19 vaccine

Tribals reluctant to get Covid-19 vaccine

Hardly a few people from the community have been infected with Covid

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 26 2021, 21:43 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 22:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

People living in the tribal hamlets of the district are reluctant to get vaccination for Covid-19 as hardly a few people from the community have been infected with Covid.

There are 219 tribal hamlets (haadis) in Hunsur, H D Kote, Sargur, Nanjangud and Periyapatna taluk and 12,560 families reside here. There are approximately 60,000 people in the district.

H D Kote taluk alone has 119 haadis and 19,000 people in the taluk. However, only three persons tested positive for Covid and a few persons have complained of fever. But, they are not ready to get vaccinated, it is said.

Tribal community leader Shylendra of N Begur said, "Ddespite having Covid symptoms, the residents are reluctant to undergo test. The officials must convince the people to undergo test and get vaccination."

In Hunsur taluk, nearly, 6,000 people are residing in 52 haadis. However, tribals of Nagapur and Shettyhalli hamlets have got vaccination administered.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vaccine
Mysuru
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid does not exist, for residents of this city

Covid does not exist, for residents of this city

The Apple tax is rotten, a costly drag for users

The Apple tax is rotten, a costly drag for users

Did you know? Longest-known earthquake lasted 32 years

Did you know? Longest-known earthquake lasted 32 years

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

 