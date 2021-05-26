Tribals reluctant to get Covid-19 vaccine

People living in the tribal hamlets of the district are reluctant to get vaccination for Covid-19 as hardly a few people from the community have been infected with Covid.

There are 219 tribal hamlets (haadis) in Hunsur, H D Kote, Sargur, Nanjangud and Periyapatna taluk and 12,560 families reside here. There are approximately 60,000 people in the district.

H D Kote taluk alone has 119 haadis and 19,000 people in the taluk. However, only three persons tested positive for Covid and a few persons have complained of fever. But, they are not ready to get vaccinated, it is said.

Tribal community leader Shylendra of N Begur said, "Ddespite having Covid symptoms, the residents are reluctant to undergo test. The officials must convince the people to undergo test and get vaccination."

In Hunsur taluk, nearly, 6,000 people are residing in 52 haadis. However, tribals of Nagapur and Shettyhalli hamlets have got vaccination administered.