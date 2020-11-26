Turbulence-free politics in state under B S Yediyurappa: Kota Srinivas Poojary

Muzrai and Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Thursday said that the state politics, which faced a lot of turbulence is cool and peaceful now.

Speaking at a programme at Male Mahadeshwara Hill, where Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched various development projects, he hailed the leadership of the chief minister and his administration.

“Even though the state is facing financial crisis, due to Covid, the CM released funds to 30 mutts, as announced earlier,” he said.

Understanding the connection between the mutts and their service in the field of education, Yediyurappa has released additional funds. He should continue to serve the people of all castes and communities and for the uplift of poor, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol too lauded Yediyurappa’s style of functioning.

"Despite financial trouble, he is giving good governance, without affecting development works. Whenever Yediyurappa becomes chief minister, the state sees prosperity and there is no drought," he said.

Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, Salur mutt’s senior pontiff Guruswamy and Shantha Mallikarjunaswamy were present.