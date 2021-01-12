Tussle between Sa Ra Mahesh & Rohini Sindhuri continues

A tussle between MLA, also Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Sa Ra Mahesh and Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri surfaced in a meeting, in the city on Tuesday.

It started when the MLA asked the DC to remove her mask and speak. The MLA said, “Your voice is not audible. Remove your mask and speak.” Replying the DC said, “We are not supposed to remove the mask and I will not do it.” She also sought permission to leave the meeting as there was no topic from the department related to the DC.

Mahesh said, “You were not invited to the meeting, but, we are happy you attended it.” He also raised the issue of violation of protocol. Mahesh said that the district administration failed to follow the protocol by not welcoming the PAC members. “Though the visit of the committee was informed a week ago, the authorities did not welcome the committee members,” Mahesh said.

However, the DC left the meeting venue, later.

The PAC conducted meeting pertaining to Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU). PAC members Chidanand M Gowda, Anand Siddu Nyamagouda, T Raghu Murthy and others were present.