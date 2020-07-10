Twitter campaign for self-regulated lockdown in Dakshina Kannada

Following the increase in coronavirus cases, a twitter campaign with the hashtag #isupportcoastalcurfew has been initiated in Dakshina Kannada, for a self-regulated lockdown.

The tweet said " Retweet this with #isupportcoastalcurfew & help us promote Self-lockdown to save our city from the ongoing pandemic. Also please try to follow it and ask your dear ones too. We can fight this together by staying far. #mangalore #udupi."

The hashtag has seen retweets.

Many have already initiated self-regulated lockdown in those areas where cases are being reported.

When Harekala gram panchayat recorded a few cases, all people irrespective of caste, creed and religion swung into action and formed teams of warriors, to prevent the entry of vehicles from outside the gram panchayat jurisdiction. The warriors team work in two shifts till 7 pm. The body temperature of villagers using thermal scanning is checked at the three temporary checkposts set up for the purpose. The checkposts are on Eliyar Debbeli Road, at Oddedaguli on Konaje Amblamogaru and at Gramachavadi Kotipadavu that connects Konaje-Harekala road.

The bus and boat services to reach the village have been suspended temporarily, said Gram Panchayat President Anitha D'Souza.

Further, all the shops too will remain closed after 12 noon. On the other hand, Bajpe Gram Panchayat has decided to take up voluntary partial lockdown by closing down all the business establishments after 2 pm till July 22. Even in Mulki, the traders have taken up voluntary lockdown. In Kinnigoli, the traders have decided to carry out business from 6 am to 2 pm only. Similarly, voluntary lockdowns are observed in Moodbidri, Pakshikere and other areas in different parts of the district.