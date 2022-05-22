Two charred bodies found in burning car in Udupi

It is suspected that the duo had ended their life by dousing themselves with petrol and setting ablaze the car

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • May 22 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 14:38 ist
The car that was on ablaze at Heggunje in Udupi. Credit: Special Arrangement

Two charred bodies were found in a burning car at Heggunje in Mandarthi of Udupi district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Yashvanth Yadav and Jyothi from R T Nagara in Bengaluru are the deceased.

It is suspected that the duo had ended their life by dousing themselves with petrol and setting ablaze the car. It is said that the missing cases of the duo were registered in Bengaluru three days ago. They had rented the said car from one Hussain in Mangaluru.

On noticing a fire in a car, the locals rushed to the spot and doused it, and a case has been registered at Brahmavar Police Station.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Udupi

