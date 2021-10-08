Two die in separate rain-related incidents

A 48-year-old man died, and another man sustained injuries at Naraganahalli in the taluk on Thursday, when a wall of their house collapsed due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning that lashed the region.

Kumblara Manjappa is the deceased. Parashuram has sustained injuries. The wall of their house was in a pathetic state following heavy rains that had been lashing the region for the past six days. The family members of Manjappa have escaped unhurt.

Mayakonda police have registered a case.

In another incident in Shivamogga, a 36-year-old woman was washed away in a stream near Maradi village in the taluk which was in spate due to heavy rains that lashed the region.

According to police, the victim is Justin Machado (36), wife of Gerald Machado.

The incident took place while she was heading towards her farm field. Her son Joel aged 10 years escaped unhurt in the incident. According to eye-witnesses, the woman was cautioning her son not to step into the stream while she was drowning.

Thirthahalli police have registered a case.

