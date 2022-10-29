Two gored to death by bull in Shivamogga

Two persons have reportedly been gored to death by a bull during a bull race in two different incidents in the district.

In one incident, Prashanth Kumar (36), a house painter, is the deceased. He was gored to death by a bull during a bull race event organised as part of the Deepavali festival at Gama village in Shikaripur taluk.

He was watching the bull race held in the village on October 27, when the bull came running towards the spectators. He fell down after being hit by the bovine, which later ran over him. He was taken to the McGann Hospital in Shivamogga after being given first aid at the general hospital in Shikaripur. But, he eventually succumbed to injuries.

However, the villagers have not lodged a complaint at the Shikaripur police station yet.

Ayanur Gram Panchayat President Vasu said, "An unfortunate incident has taken place in the village, and we have decided not to lodge a complaint. But, we will lend a helping hand to the bereaved family," he added.

Reacting to the incident, Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar G K said, "The police will take suitable action after examining the video clip of the bull race".

In another incident, Aadi (20) was also gored to death by a bull at Jade village in Sorab taluk.

According to police, the bull gored him when people were heading back after the bull race.