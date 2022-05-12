Two kids drown in Bhadra canal near Shivamogga

Two kids have reportedly drowned in Bhadra Canal near Holehonnur in Bhadravathi taluk while swimming with their uncle.
Police and fire-fighting staff are searching for their bodies. Chandana (14) and Harsha (10), natives of Muduwala village in Shivamogga taluk are the deceased children.
Four kids had gone to the canal with their uncle for swimming. The uncle rescued two kids with the help of local people but the other two drowned. Holehonnur police have registered a case.
