Two more test positive for coronavirus in Hubballi

Two more test positive for coronavirus in Hubballi

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Apr 23 2020, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 12:58 ist
Representative image

Two more persons, both contacts of P-236 from Mulla Oni in Hubballi, tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

A 30-year-old woman (P-430) and a 13-year-old girl (P-431) have tested positive, and are being treated at designated hospital.

With this, the number of active cases in the district has reached eight. Among them, seven are members of the same family including three children below eight years, while P-363, a graveyard guard, was also a contact of P-263.

P-194, brother of P-263 and who had visited Delhi, Agra and other places, was the first COVID-19 patient reported in Hubballi city.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Hubballi
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

 