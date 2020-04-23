Two more test positive for coronavirus in Hubballi

Two more persons, both contacts of P-236 from Mulla Oni in Hubballi, tested positive for COVID-19 infection.
A 30-year-old woman (P-430) and a 13-year-old girl (P-431) have tested positive, and are being treated at designated hospital.
With this, the number of active cases in the district has reached eight. Among them, seven are members of the same family including three children below eight years, while P-363, a graveyard guard, was also a contact of P-263.
P-194, brother of P-263 and who had visited Delhi, Agra and other places, was the first COVID-19 patient reported in Hubballi city.
