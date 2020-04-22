Two more test positive for coronavirus in Mysuru

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru on Wednesday. With this, the active cases in the district are 55.

Both the cases are linked to Nanjangud based Jubilant Generic. The fresh cases are designated as Patient (P) 426 and P 427. While P 426 is a 56-year-old male and contact of P 383, P 427 is secondary contact of P 52.

Until now, the district has recorded a total of 88 positive cases. Of them, 33 recovered and discharged from hospital.