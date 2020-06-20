Two more test positive in Chikkamagaluru; district tally 8

Two persons including an undertrial tested positive for COVID-19 in Chikkamagaluru. With this, the number of active cases in the district has risen to 8.

A man (P-8091) who had reached Tarikere from Kundapura in Udupi district and an undertrial (P8020) at Chikkamagaluru district prison have tested positive. The officials are collecting information on all the primary contacts of those who tested positive, said DC Dr Bagadi Gautham.

The report of 298 samples are awaited. A total of 167 persons have been admitted for observation, said district surveillance officer Dr H K Manjunath. The district had reported a total of 26 positive cases with 17 having recovered and one succumbed to the virus.