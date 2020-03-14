Two persons arrest for spreading false message over COVID-19

Chamarajanagar Police arrested two persons for spreading false messages over COVID-19 through social media.

Nagendra of Neelakantanagar in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district and Lokesh of Santemarahalli in the district are accused.

According to the Police, Nagendra had created a post claiming that a man in Gundlupet and a woman of Nanjangud infected with COVID-19. He had forwarded it to Lokesh and to other groups.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, who noticed the message, directed the District Health Officer to lodge a police complaint and also instructed Superintendent of Police H D Ananda Kumar to take necessary measures against the people who spread a false message.

First, the Police took Lokesh into custody based on his information arrested Nagendra. According to the Police, Nagendra had a personal enmity a man and thus he created a post and released it.