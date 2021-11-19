Udupi Congress to launch membership drive from today

Udupi District Congress will launch its membership drive on Friday. The drive will be held till March 31, 2022.

District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor told media persons that they had set a target of enrolling 70,000 members. Ashok said that the internal elections in the party followed a democratic process.

He mocked at BJP's membership drive and said anyone who gave a missed call became a member of the party.

Ashok, replying to queries on Congress' candidate in the upcoming Legislative Council polls, emphasised that the leaders and voters will support the candidate declared by the party high command. An official word on the candidate is yet to arrive from high command, he added.

