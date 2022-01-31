Udupi girl's college not to allow hijab in classrooms

Bhat said it is not possible to allow students to wear hijab inside classrooms where only uniforms are allowed

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 31 2022, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 19:09 ist
The five Muslim girl students who have been prevented from attending classes with their 'hijab' during a protest in Udupi. Credit: DH File Photo

The government girl’s PU college in Udupi has categorically informed that students wearing ‘hijab’ (Islamic headscarf) will not be allowed inside classrooms.

The decision of the authorities was announced on Monday by Udupi MLA and college development authority president K Raghupati Bhat, after a meeting with four of the five students who have been protesting against the decision of the college authorities by boycotting classes.

Bhat said it is not possible to allow students to wear hijab inside classrooms where only uniforms are allowed. The parents of the girls have also been informed of the decision. They said they will take a decision after speaking to the male members of their families.

He said from Tuesday, students will not be permitted to create any chaos or confusion on the college campus. Representatives of organisations and media persons also will not be allowed inside the campus.

The steps have been taken as the college was receiving complaints from parents of other students at a time examinations are nearing, Bhat said.

If the students or their parents have any further complaint, they should take it up with the district deputy commissioner, the MLA said, adding only those who follow discipline will be allowed inside the campus.

