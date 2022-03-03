Ukraine, favourite study destination for Chalageri students

It is said that around 20 people from Chalageri village studied medicine in Ukraine in the last 15 years.

In recent years, three students went to the European country to pursue a degree in medicine. Naveen was one among them.

The cousins Suman and Amith, also medical students there, have started their journey back to India.

Venkatesh, father of Amith, said his younger brother’s son Suman was the first person from the village to go to Ukraine for an MBBS degree.

“Now, he is in the sixth year of degree and my son Amith is in the fifth year. A seat in a medical college in Davangere would have cost Rs 1.5 crore, plus Rs 30 lakh as fee per year. Such huge sums are unaffordable. Suman came in contact with his senior who had already gone to Ukraine for the course. He said many universities there offer medical education at affordable fees. Thus, began our tryst with Ukraine.”

“My son was offered a fee package of Rs 22 lakh. Students have to pay Rs 3 lakh every year. I sent my son, after Suman went there to study medicine. Later, Naveen took the same path,” Venkatesh said.

“My son called me up around 11 am on Tuesday and said that a batch of 75 students had left for the railway station holding Indian flags. He asked me not to call again and said he doesn’t know whether they will reach home safely or not.”

