Ukrainian woman told us our son is no more: Naveen's mother

The mother of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the medical student who was killed in a shell attack in Ukraine on March 1, said that a woman from Ukraine informed her that her son is no more.

Speaking to DH, Vijayalakshmi said, "He ((Naveen) called us around 10.30 am on March 1 (6.30 am in Ukraine) and told that he was going out of the bunker to fetch food and money. After some hours, we kept on calling him but he did not pick up the call. Around 12 pm, a woman from Ukraine answered the call and said, 'Your son is no more'."

"We were speechless," he added.

Later, an official from the External Affairs Ministry called and told the same. "We were not ready for such a shock," she added.

Harsha, the elder brother of Naveen, told DH that the External Affairs Ministry officials told them that the mortal remains of his brother have been preserved in a hospital safely. The efforts are on to bring it home. We don't know when the mortal remains will reach here and there is no clarity in this regard so far," he added.

Meanwhile, political leaders of various parties continue to visit the residence of Naveen at Chalageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Thursday. They expressed their solidarity with the family.

