Umesh Jadhav, his son test positive for Covid-19

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Aug 19 2020, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 22:49 ist
Gulbarga MP Dr Umesh Jadhav. Credit: DH

Gulbarga MP Umesh Jadhav and his MLA son Avinash Jadhav have tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Jadhav told DH that they got themselves tested for Covid-19 and the results came back positive.

As a precautionary measure, he and his son and Chincholi MLA Avinash Jadhav are admitted to Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.

"We will defeat the virus and come. The people of the constituency need not worry," he said.

He had shared the dais with Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol in Sedam on August 16.

Gulbarga
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
umesh jadhav

