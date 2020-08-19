Umesh Jadhav, his son test positive for Covid-19

Gulbarga MP Umesh Jadhav and his MLA son Avinash Jadhav have tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Jadhav told DH that they got themselves tested for Covid-19 and the results came back positive.

As a precautionary measure, he and his son and Chincholi MLA Avinash Jadhav are admitted to Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.

"We will defeat the virus and come. The people of the constituency need not worry," he said.

He had shared the dais with Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol in Sedam on August 16.