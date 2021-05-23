UN-Habitat conducts study on plastic leakage in Mangaluru

In a unique initiative, UN-Habitat, an international programme of the United Nations, has partnered with Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation, for undertaking a survey based on the study of potential plastic leakage from Municipal Solid Waste Management systems, to understand and strengthen waste management in the city.

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) has been working closely with the Centre in promoting policies and programmes on mutually agreed upon, technical cooperation initiatives in support of sustainable urbanisation, promoting climate-smart and nature-based urban development, waste-wise cities programme and the implementation of the New Urban Agenda to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal 11.

The project is being implemented in two Indian cities i.e. Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram.

About twenty volunteers of Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation participated in the assessment study that entailed sampling of household waste, commercial and institutional waste to understand waste characterisation and leakages across the value chain in Mangaluru city. Additionally, the team also conducted a detailed survey of resource recovery facilities within the city (both formal and informal) to assess the recovery of resources. A thorough landfill site assessment was also conducted by the team.

UN-Habitat India officials — Swati Singh Sambyal, Waste Management Specialist Jogesh Arora, Programme Specialist and Kartik Kapoor, Waste Management Consultant, led the work in the city of Mangaluru with support from Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and representatives from Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation — Vanishree B R and Nagaraj Raghava Anchan.

The project is funded by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW), an international not-for-profit organization, partnering with government, environmental and economic development organisations, UN agencies and communities around the world to address the challenge and bring innovative solutions to end plastic waste in the environment. UN-Habitat is one of the strategic partners of the Alliance.

The project "Waste Wise Cities: Tackling Plastic Waste in the Environment" has been launched in six target cities (two cities each in Ethiopia, India and Kenya). Under this, UN-Habitat has been mapping the waste flows and assessing potential plastic leakage from waste management systems and identifying short and long term pathways to increase the amount of plastic waste collected, recycled and recovered through the application of the Waste Wise Cities Tool (WaCT).

"This ground assessment under the project will help the city to better understand the critical areas and issues where waste management can be strengthened, to make better actions plans and decision making on solid waste management and to promote investments that are focusing on circular economy and resource recovery," said Swati Singh Sambyal.