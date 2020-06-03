University of Mysore conducts exam for Chinese students

As the Chinese Embassy in India decided to evacuate Chinese students from India, the University of Mysore (UoM) is conducting examination for them, who are pursuing higher education at UoM.

According to UoM vice-chancellor G Hemantha Kumar, the embassy has asked to complete the examination as it has decided to send the students back to China. As many as 80 Chinese students are appearing for the examination that commenced on June 1. The examination will conclude on June 6, the VC said.

According to UoM Registrar R Shivappa, the varsity has a total of 120 Chinese students, but a few have already reached their country, before the outbreak of Covid-19. "We are conducting online examination for those in China," he said.

Shivappa said, "The embassy had asked to complete the examination before June 8. But, the varsity will complete the exams on June 6. The embassy is coordinating with the students and has made special arrangements to ferry the students."