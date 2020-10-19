UoM is centre of rich education system of India: PM

University of Mysore is centre of rich education system of India: PM Modi

The prime minister said that education and initiation are considered two important stages of youth life

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2020, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 11:36 ist
PM Modi speaking at the convocation of the University of Mysore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the University of Mysore a centre of the rich education system of ancient India and the aspirations and capacities of future India, which has realised the vision and resolutions of "Rajarshi" Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadeyar and M Visvesvaraya Ji.

Speaking at the centenary convocation of the University, the prime minister said that education and initiation are considered two important stages of youth life here. "This has been a tradition in us for thousands of years. When we talk of initiation, it is not just an opportunity to get a degree. Today's day inspires us to make new resolutions for the next stage of life," the PM said.

Modi called on the youth graduating from the University, saying that they'll now be moving to a real-life campus, where along with their degree, their applicability of the knowledge that they have acquired will be useful.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
University of Mysore
convocation
Karnataka
Education

