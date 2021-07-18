Unrelenting rain keeps coast on edge; flash floods in Bhatkal, Udupi

The state witnessed a widespread rain on Sunday. While it poured in the coastal districts and Malnad region, most places in north and south Karnataka experienced intermittent spells of moderate to heavy showers.

The unyielding downpour has triggered flash floods in Bhatkal taluk in Uttara Kannada and several parts of Udupi district on Sunday.

Bhatkal taluk on Sunday experienced a horrifying 209 mm (20.9 cm) of rain, sparking floods in many villages. Chowthini village has gone under the floodwaters of Sharabi river. Many rivulets and streams have meandered their way through the villages and the farmlands in the taluk.

Relentless showers, coupled with the NH-66 widening works, have left Maruthinagar, Moodbhatkal, Shamsuddin Circle, Shirali and Rangeenkatte in knee-deep water.

The coastal security police managed to tow 8 fishing boats to safety after they got stuck in high tide, off Bhatkal port. Relief centres have been opened at the government schools at Puravarga and Moodbhatkal as a precautionary measure.

Heavy rain and swollen rivers had created a flood-like situation in Udupi district with Kaup taluk bearing the maximum brunt. The affected residents of the flood-hit Majuru, Uliyaru, Karandadi and Mallaru areas were moved to safer places.

Kirimanjaeshwar in Kundapur taluk recorded a massive 271 mm (27.1 cm) of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Sunday).

Landslide in DK

There was no let-up in rain in Dakshina Kannada. The inclement weather has damaged road infrastructure, houses and crops.

A massive landslide damaged a portion of a building owned by Adishakthi Industries at Baikampady industrial area on Sunday. The factory is said to have suffered damages worth Rs 15 lakh.

Netravathi and Kumaradhara rivers continued to receive copious inflow. The Snanaghatta (bathing ghat) at Kukke Subrahmanya has remained under water.

Rivers, falls come alive

After a two-day lull, heavy showers lashed Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts. Many rivers and waterfalls, including the famed Jog Falls, in Malnad region have come alive.

With Cauvery river receiving good inflow, a low-lying bridge at Balamuri is facing an imminent threat of submergence. The Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini dams have been clocking good inflows following copious rain in their catchments.

North Karnataka districts, including Belagavi Hubballi-Dharwad, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Gadag, received intermittent showers.

Most of the water bodies in Vijayanagara district are full to the brim following spells of sharp showers in the last few days. As much as 57,127 cusec of water flowed into Tungabhadra dam on Sunday. The dam has been receiving 3-4 tmcft of water daily in the last four to five days.

Thundershowers lashed Chincholi taluk and Wadi town in Kalaburagi, affecting normal life, on Sunday.

Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur districts also received copious rain on Sunday.

More rain forecast

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Karnataka till July 22.

Active monsoon and formation of low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring rainfall to most parts of the state. A red alert has been sounded for July 19 and 20 in the Malnad and coastal districts.