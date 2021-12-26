'Unsure of getting job', NIT-Karnataka student ends life by suicide

A 19-year-old student of the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K) ended his life by hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the deceased is a second-year BTech student and a native of Orai village in Bihar.

On the death note, he had mentioned financial problems and doubted his family's ability to repay the educational loan as he was unsure of getting a job, Kumar informed.

His family members told authorities that they won't be able to travel to NIT-K due to poor financial conditions and requested them to cremate his body.

However, the staff and the students of the NIT-K have arranged the travel of the family members to take the body back to Patna for last rites, said the Commissioner.

The Commissioner said that the deceased had also attempted to end his life when he was studying in Class 10.

The incident came to light when his friends had come near his hostel room to wake him up for breakfast.

A case has been registered at Surathkal police station.

Check out latest videos from DH: